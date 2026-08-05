Convulsions

Convulsions

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Grumpy Liberal's avatar
Grumpy Liberal
1h

McMorrow played the spoiler, even if unintended. With elections that are more and more on the edge, the “edge” vote said, “no thanks” to both the major Dem candidates, further amplifying the break in the party that can’t seem to make up its mind what it stands for. Sayed has a tough road to unite the party behind him. Dems likely just saw their chances for 26 and 28 go down in flames. Perhaps, McMorrow could mount an independent campaign but look for low turnout and party switching votes in Nov otherwise.

Edit: McMorrow just endorsed Sayed.

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Laura Saba's avatar
Laura Saba
22mEdited

I really don’t understand some of these comments. MAGA is a racist movement. It is utterly and completely corrupt. It does not hold power to account. It desires to rule rather than serve.

The liberal wing of the Democratic Party is the exact opposite. It is not racist - objections to Israel’s behavior in Gaza are not racism ir anti-semitism. It is for the welfare of the American people - medical care, living wages, due process - which don’t come anywhere close to being radical in my understanding of America. It is holding power to account for both abuse and neglect.

This is NOT a cancer. It’s the chemotherapy. It’s not the disease but the potential cure.

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