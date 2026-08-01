Convulsions

Convulsions

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Bob's avatar
Bob
1d

Here’s the version with the dashes removed:

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Ron,

We agree that gender is probably not a significant factor in this race.

Where I think you may be underestimating things is religion. Anecdotally, my sense is that it’s more of a factor than many people are willing to acknowledge publicly. It’s not something openly discussed at dinner parties, but I suspect some voters quietly wonder whether El-Sayed’s views on the Middle East, or simply the fact that he’s Muslim, could hurt him with certain parts of the electorate, particularly in northern Michigan. Whether those concerns are fair or not, they may exist. His strong support in Dearborn may also reinforce those perceptions among some voters elsewhere in the state. I don’t know the answer.

Michigan has traditionally been a purple state, which is one reason this race is so interesting. It may well prove to be a bellwether for where the Democratic Party is headed. Regardless, if Democrats lose this Senate seat, their path back to a majority becomes much more difficult.

One other observation: based on the clips I’ve seen, Stevens comes across as somewhat awkward and affected. I suspect this campaign has been her first real exposure to much of Michigan outside her own district. That, coupled with El-Sayed’s political skills, may help explain why he wins, perhaps even convincingly.

As always, thanks for giving us something worth thinking about.

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ANDREW LAZARUS's avatar
ANDREW LAZARUS
1d

While Haley Stevens may reflect the Democratic leadership on Israel (esp Chuck Schumer), she's much closer to AIPAC than the median Democrat in Congress today. Mallory McMorrow, who lost traction to the right and left, was what I'd call "mainstream" of the Democratic Party on Israel.

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