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ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE can write as well as I’ve ever written, because it knows — and owns — everything I’ve ever written.

But it doesn’t write as well as I can today, because AI doesn’t know or own what I’ve yet to create.

That’s my informed conclusion, which I’ll support with a humorous story (later in this column) and with studies cited today by education analyst Rebecca Winthrop in a New York Times op-ed. From her piece:

As a researcher studying A.I.’s effects on education, I have concluded that these tools only superficially improve writing. The bigger and more alarming impact they have is to constrict our full range of thoughts and our ability to generate original and useful ideas — what we call creative thinking. This seems to be especially true for students. A.I.’s smooth sentences, elegant transitions and rich vocabulary give the illusion of expansive creativity and individuality. But the underlying ideas often converge into a few homogenized categories. The erosion of creative thinking means young people will struggle to navigate uncertainty. Workers will strain to adapt to a shifting labor market. And society will miss out on the new ideas that can solve complex problems and enhance lives.

Winthrop, who led the Brookings Institute’s global task force on artificial intelligence, cites eight years of studies by Georgetown University neuroscientist Adam Green. In one study, Green and his team examined personal statements from more than 370,000 college-bound applicants, and found that after ChatGPT became available, their essays suddenly used diverse and colorful language, but lacked truly creative ideas.

Later, Green’s team found that human-written essays offered up to eight times more new ideas than those produced by AI. In a third study, they found AI-assisted essays had more interesting vocabulary and were rated more enjoyable to read, but the underlying story lines were more homogenous. “Distinctive and offbeat ideas — with surprising characters or unusual settings — are often shunted to the side when A.I. is involved,” Winthrop reports.

When teenagers write their own essays, the work reflects their thoughts and personalities, their attempts to make meaning of their experiences. When we search for words, we are sifting through the same brain networks that form connections between ideas. A student who writes, “I’ll always think of learning to swim when I see a kite flying,” is connecting unique personal experiences in her life, which until recently, is a clear signal of truly creative thinking.

Kevin Van Aelst/New York Times

Let me tell you about the time AI disrupted my world view. A couple of years ago, Truscott Rossman, the Michigan-based communications firm where I work, hired an expert on new media and artificial intelligence. A few weeks into the job, my new boss, Ryan Gajewski, joined me on a business development call, taking notes as I led the conversation with a potential new client.

The next day, he sent me a multi-page business proposal. It nailed our strategy. It spelled out our tactics. With clear, concise, and compelling language, Ryan crafted a great argument for hiring Truscott Rossman and made this 40-year veteran of the Writing Business more than a little jealous.

I populated the margins with praise. “Great nut” … “Perfect active verb” … “Nice alliteration” … “Great writing.” A few days later, he politely messaged me: “Do you want to know how I wrote the proposal?” A generation younger than I am, Ryan might have been afraid to offend me with the question. I wasn’t offended; I was intrigued.

Knowing his background, I accurately guessed that he had used ChatGPT to help shape his notes into a super sales document. I asked him to show me how he did it. We jumped on a video call where he fed into ChatGPT:

His notes, which had been recorded, transcribed, and curated by AI.

A couple of our firm’s past business proposals.

Some public documents from the company we were trying to recruit.

His own edits and strategic flourishes.

“That’s amazing,” I told Ryan, our Chief Strategy Officer. “Thanks for your time. I need to adapt or die.”

“Wait a minute,” Ryan replied in a whisper, almost apologetically. “Do you want to know my fourth prompt?”

“Um, OK …”

“I asked it to write like Ron Fournier,” Ryan said, adding that in addition to that author-specific prompt, he fed ChatGPT an example of one of my own business proposals.

That’s the moment the scales fell from my eyes, when I realized that AI had scraped thousands of my stories from the internet — offered free to the public by my previous employers, The Associated Press, The Atlantic, and two book publishing companies — then learned from them, fed them into Ryan’s AI agent, and wrote the business development proposal in my voice. Looking back, I realize that my praise for Ryan’s writing was intellectual masturbation.

But for as well as Ryan’s proposal was written, it lacked something. Or actually, it lacked everything I’ve learned about communications, business, and life its own self since the bulk of my AI-scraped articles were written. It was, using Winthrop’s point, a homogeneous version of my old self. Not the best, wisest, constantly growing, most creative, version of myself today.

The lesson here is not that AI is all powerful or all evil. It’s a tool, a leap in technological evolution that can enhance our creativity if we’re bold enough not to let AI consume it. We must embrace this new technology, adapt, and innovate.

And yes, I wrote this whole column by myself.

Convulsions is a Substack for an about you — witnesses to change in an age of acrimony and anxiety.

FIGHT FOMO: While this newsletter is free, most of you are missing out on the daily “Morning Read-in” for paid subscribers. Today’s MRI featured Winthrop’s op-ed along with five others stories:

Trump’s doctors are mum.

Texas Republicans do Democrats a favor and nominate Ken Paxton.

How a magazine writer lost his wife, his best friend, his house, and half his money in 20 minutes.

Ford Motor’s non-auto revenue driver.

How Trump is erasing history around the Jan. 6 attacks.

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