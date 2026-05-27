Convulsions

Convulsions

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pj's avatar
pj
1d

I tell my grad students if they want to roll the dice and use AI, proofread your paper carefully as 1 factual error is an automatic fail.

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Paul Chiddicks's avatar
Paul Chiddicks
1d

Imagine if we all said write like Ron Fournier 😊

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