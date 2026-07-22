Convulsions

Convulsions

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Claridge's avatar
Claridge
5dEdited

Trump is a mark, with no sense of the responsibilities he holds, the duty of the job he holds. He'd sell a blood relative for box seats at the drop of a hat.

Watch all of the Trumps' bank accounts and mostly keep an eye on Jared's next moves.

The Saudis had already obtained some sort of mutual defense arrangement with the nuclear state of Pakistan. They, will surely, continue to court Russian and Chinese protection -- why not. since the US has proven so fickle and irresponsible a partner. One could say it'd be naive not to keep all channels open. And, Iran will be using whatever levers it can muster to obtain its own deterrence measures. Off to the races we are.

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Luis Varela's avatar
Luis Varela
5d

You have brought the receipts Mr Fournier, unfortunately it seems people forget the Saudi participation in 9/11 and their murderous sheik. The Lutnicks, Witkoffs, and trumps are only interested in profit as are Bechtel and the other corps ready to help the saudis develop a nuclear presence in a volatile region. It is evident common sense is lacking in all the promoters of this nonsense. But what would you expect from this confederacy of dunces.

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