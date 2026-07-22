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I’m back from a glorious family vacation with a question: Will President Trump get paid to make Saudi Arabia a nuclear state? The question presumes some facts not in evidence, but only a fool would fail to ask.

Here’s what we know:

Trump has approved a deal to provide Saudi Arabia with a civilian nuclear program and potentially open the door for the kingdom to become a nuclear state — a major concession to an authoritarian regime linked to terrorism, the brutal assassination of an American journalist, and Trump’s financial self-dealing.

The 30-year deal is estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars, The Wall Street Journal reports, giving American companies a central role in developing Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure while shutting out foreign competitors.

It is not known whether Trump and his family would benefit financially from the agreement, but it’s fair to suspect he’ll find a way.

The Trumps have struck at least nine deals with Saudi investors, pushing millions into the president’s golf properties, tens of millions into his licensing business, and billions into private-equity funds, according to Forbes calculations. In 2024 alone, Trump and his extended family collected an estimated $50 million from deals connected to Saudi Arabia. Getty Images

Despite bipartisan misgivings, the nuclear deal will almost certainly clear Congress because Trump has the votes to sustain a veto.

The deal could help revitalize the U.S. nuclear industry while denying Russia and China access to a Saudi nuclear program. But without constraints on the uranium enrichment facility to be built by American companies, nuclear proliferation could explode throughout the Middle East and beyond.

There are plenty of reasons not to trust the Saudis — and not to trust Trump to curb the Saudis.

While the kingdom claims its intentions are peaceful, bin Salman said in 2018 that if Iran develops a nuclear weapon, he would too. So far, Iran has the strategic upper hand on Trump in his unauthorized and unpopular war to stop Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

The Saudi government has been criticized for its intervention in the Yemeni civil war, restrictions on political and civil liberties, and poor human rights record.

The kingdom also has been accused of sponsoring Islamic terrorism. In September 2016, Congress passed the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act that allowed relatives of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to sue Saudi Arabia for its government’s alleged role in the 9/11 strikes.

In 2018, Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident journalist working for the Washington Post, was killed by agents of the Saudi government at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Khashoggi was ambushed and strangled by a 15-member squad of Saudi operatives, his body dismembered and dumped.

The CIA concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the murder.

Trump defended bin Salman.

I can’t say for certain the president is guilty of selling out the United States for Saudi money. But only a fool would take this deal at face value.

WHAT YOU’RE MISSING: Today’s newsletter is inspired by an item in today’s “Morning Read-In.” If you’re not a paid subscriber, you also missed these stories:

How Democrats are aiding Trump’s attack on the U.S. election system.

How Trump is dismissing U.S. war deaths.

How Iran, with its claws already in the Strait of Hormuz, is now seeking to close the the oil-flowing channel between the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

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