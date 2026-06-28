THE UNITED STATES struck multiple targets in Iran today as President Trump sought to regain unfettered access to the Strait of Hormuz lost earlier in his unauthorized and unpopular war — now entering its 18th week.

AFP via Getty Images

What do you think of my lede? You may not find another like it tonight because the media seems allergic to clearly writing these two facts:

Trump is trying to reclaim lost ground.

The U.S. and Iran are still at war. There is no peace deal or ceasefire.

First, the Strait is a battleground because of Trump’s war. Before the conflict he initiated with Israel, oil traffic flowed and Tehran couldn’t dream of holding the global economy hostage. While you can find this context deep inside some stories, you’ll rarely find it framed in a story’s first paragraph, or lede.

Second, there is no ceasefire. Not when Iran is hitting the U.S. with drones and the U.S. is hitting back. As my former Associated Press colleague Kathy Gannon wrote Monday on her Substack, words matter. She criticized the media for parroting the claim that there had been a “deconfliction” in the war.

“Words have meaning and the increasing readiness to use words and terms without explanation, or without calling out distortions makes us all less informed,” the retired foreign correspondent wrote. “It also distorts our understanding of events, of progress or failure.” Then Gannon critiqued the media’s coverage of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States.

This MoU itself has often been defined by misleading, vague or confusing terminology. In the initial stages it was referred to as a peace agreement by mediators, who announced the MoU and repeated in news reports. It is not. It is not even an agreement. It is simply a 60-day pause in fighting, while the thorny issues that have, until now, prevented a peace agreement are discussed with the hopes that it will eventually lead to a peace agreement. As the pause and negotiations begin, it seems a new wave of confusing, self-serving terminology is being used to obscure what work is being done, who is doing it, and whether real progress is occurring.

Nearly a week later, after several rounds of military attacks, the media still pretends there’s a peace agreement or ceasefire. Reporting on today’s attacks:

The AP says an “uneasy ceasefire” is shaken.

The New York Times says a “truce” faces testing.

The Washington Post says a “ceasefire” is threatened.

Why are they propagating government lies?

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