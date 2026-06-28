Convulsions

Convulsions

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Merrill Brown's avatar
Merrill Brown
1d

Also worth noting is the widely parrotted claim that the U.S. military has been effective and has handled its responsibilites flawlessly in weakening Iran. There is virtually no reporting that verifies any of this.

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
1d

Thank you 👏🏼

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