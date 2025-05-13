Why the Air Force One Bribe Matters
It's yet another Trump precedent that future presidents will exploit. And the media should stop calling it a "gift."
I wasn’t going to write about the bribe-to-be. I wasn’t going to write about Qatar’s attempt to weasel more military support from the United States by offering President Trump a luxury Boeing 747. I wasn’t going to write about how Trump compared accepting a $400 million Vanity Air service for life to a “gimme” golf putt.
I had even decided not to write a…