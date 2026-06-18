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It’s a horrible deal. President Trump ended his wrongheaded war, for now, with a preliminary agreement that rewards Iran $300 billion for reconstruction, allows Tehran to keep its conventional missile system, curbs Israel’s fight against Iranian proxies, and punts on the issue he said led us to war: Iran’s nuclear program. In exchange, the Iranians re-open the Strait of Hormuz, the critical oil byway they didn’t control before the war.

While claiming victory, the president blamed his capitulation on the damage his conflict inflicted on the U.S. economy.

Referring to the U.S. leader who oversaw the start of the Great Depression, Trump said, “The one president I did not want to be was the late great Herbert Hoover.”

He should have thought of that before starting the war.

Under the deal:

Oman and Iran — apparently without the United States — will hold talks over its administration of the Strait.

The U.S. will lift its blockade of Iranian ports.

Both nations agreed to push talks about Iran’s nuclear program into a 60-day negotiation period that could be extended by “mutual consent.”

Iran gets to keep its conventional missiles, Trump said, adding oddly that it’s only fair, because Saudi Arabia is allowed to have them.

The United States joined Iran in calling for an end to operations in Lebanon, where Israel has been waging a campaign against Hezbollah. Israel has said it is not a party to the deal. Trump even admonished Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his aggression against the militant group.

The United States will work with regional partners to “develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least” $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of Iran. Trump denied reports that the deal included American funds.

But the cash will come from somewhere — likely Gulf states at Trump’s request — and could provide Iran with much more money than the accord President Obama negotiated more than a decade ago.

Trump nullified the Obama deal after falsely attacking it for years. On Wednesday, he bleated, “You know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama, and they said, ‘He’s a stupid son of a bitch.’”

Really, Mr. President? Who’s laughing now?

AP Photo

Links:

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/06/17/world/g7-summit-trump-france

https://apnews.com/live/g7-summit-updates-06-17-2026

https://www.wsj.com/world/trump-defends-iran-deal-says-he-wants-to-avoid-economic-catastrophe-cdf41846?mod=mhp