Convulsions

Convulsions

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Laura Havranek's avatar
Laura Havranek
4h

Great read, Ron. I am so over trump, his small minded dirty double dealing, total lack of knowledge of foreign affairs and his incessant blaming of Obama and even Biden. Right or wrong, I felt that they always sought to protect the USA and our military servicemen and women. I don’t have anything close to respect for trump as a leader. Thanks for spelling it out in plain language. What a terrible capitulation to the Iranian regime.

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Terry Spencer's avatar
Terry Spencer
4h

Ron - I think you mean billion in your lede.

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