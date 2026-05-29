Convulsions

Convulsions

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Brad Van Arnum's avatar
Brad Van Arnum
1h

It's a shame that she most likely won't be running, but she probably recognized that the moderate lane in the 2028 Democratic primary already has a few prominent candidates. Her decision not to run could help Buttigieg, Shapiro, etc. consolidate support.

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