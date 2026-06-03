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I VISITED BRIEFLY last night with Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, who reminded me of a time when America’s chief executives treated journalists not as enemies but as irritating necessities in a nation governed by the First Amendment.

Their joint appearance at the Economic Club of Grand Rapids was off record, as was a meet-and-greet beforehand, so I can’t share their conversation. But I can tell you this from my knowledge of, and experiences with, both former presidents: They’re alarmed by President Trump’s disregard for the media’s role in a democracy.

I covered both of their presidencies for The Associated Press, along with the final four years of Clinton’s governorship in Arkansas, and while I tried to be as objective as humanly possible, I pissed them both off at times. They told me so to my face. But they never insulted me, never bullied me, and never punished me. Clinton and Bush treated me and my family with respect, because they understood that political journalists and politicians are distant cousins in the institutions of democracy.

Which is why it was so jarring to hear on my long ride home from the event that the White House Correspondents’ Association — an organization I once helped lead — is bowing again to Trump. At the request of, and in honor of, a president who defiles the First Amendment, degrades reporters, and designs to make the White House and Pentagon press corps his propaganda arms, the WHCA has rescheduled its annual dinner for July 24 after a shooting disrupted the first one.

My plea my former colleagues: Don’t go. Stay home. Your jobs are hard enough without debasing yourselves. I made the same case shortly before the first dinner in April.

WTF, folks? This man mocks you, sues you, and targets you for prosecution. He calls the truths you’ve dedicated your lives to reporting “fake news” and orders devastating budget cuts to your colleagues at NPR, PBS and Voice of America. In the last year, he banned the AP from the Oval Office and took over the rotating press pool. His Defense secretary Pete Hegseth imposed draconian restrictions that drove dozens of news outlets out of the Pentagon. His FCC commissioner Brendan Carr threatens broadcasters with their licenses for covering the administration truthfully. His Justice Department pursued charges against two reporters covering an ICE protest, and searched the home of a Washington Post reporter in hopes of punishing public servants who spoke to her about public service. He called one of your colleagues “ugly,” another “piggy” and routinely ducks your questions by attacking your news outlets and industry. And you’re having dinner with this man?

After watching two former adversaries discuss democracy and civility with the nation’s 250th anniversary approaching, I wonder whether a dying business model and the rise of Trumpism might signal the end of independent journalism in America. If there’s going to be another 250 years of the our democratic experiment, the answer better be no.

FIGHTING FOMO: This item first appeared in today’s “Morning Read-In.” Unless you’re a paid subscriber to Convulsions, you also missed these stories:

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