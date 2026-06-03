Convulsions

Convulsions

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Terry Spencer's avatar
Terry Spencer
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Clinton and Bush complaining about Trump's treatment of the press and his other actions behind closed doors to a couple hundred people does nothing to save our democracy. They and Obama need to go public, putting aside whatever political differences they have, and speak out.

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