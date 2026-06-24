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IN THE RUNUP to the most significant election of 2025, President Trump cast New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani as an existential threat, a far-left “communist.” Mamdani called Trump a “despot.”

But as soon as Mamdani won, the two men staged a lovefest in the Oval Office. “I think this mayor can do some things that are going to be really great,” Trump gushed. Replied the 34-year-old Democratic socialist: “We … focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers.”

It was a jarring motif. Unless you saw the meeting for what it was — a brief union between the far right and left of American politics represented by two men who, while differing completely in style and substance, share this important quality: Trump and Mamdani are ascendant and disruptive forces overtaking the stale status quo. They represent a growing number of voters driven to political extremes out of disgust with the two major parties.

New York Times photo

Seven months later, Mamdani and his allies swept a series of congressional primaries in New York in a seismic victory Tuesday for the insurgent left and a blow to the Democratic establishment.

“The results also shook the foundations of the Democratic Party far beyond the five boroughs,” The New York Times reports.

When they are certified, Mr. Mamdani, 34, and his movement will be on track to double the number of socialists in Congress from two to four. The outcome will also force a Democratic Party, already searching for its identity, to reckon with its ascendant, unapologetic left.

Politico reports that democratic socialists are already gearing up for 2028.

Fresh off sweeping victories across New York City that showcased the growing power of the anti-establishment progressive left inside the Democratic Party, Democratic Socialists of America leaders, eager to capitalize on their momentum, are already plotting their next act: making sure one of their own is on the presidential primary debate stage, whether the party wants them or not.

Of course, the GOP reckoned with — and ultimately surrendered to — its unapologetic right and the result is a twice-elected president Trump.

In his latest column, Bret Stephens of the New York Times reminds his readers that, whether they want to admit it or not, Trump is a reflection of the entire political system.

However much we may disdain him, the president has the rest of us on the hook, as the face and voice of a country that ought to know better. Trump’s angry visage draped between the exterior columns of the Department of Justice? That’s us. His gilded, meretricious redecoration of the White House? That’s us. His repeatedly avowed admiration for Vladimir Putin? That’s us. His laughable claim about having achieved regime change in Tehran? That’s us. His Mafia-like threats against NATO allies? That’s us. His indescribably vain (and pathetically fruitless) effort to affix his name to the Kennedy Center? That’s us. His venal family profiting off his presidency in ways both transparent and tacky? That’s us.

The pushback is predictable: “I am not Trump! I didn’t vote for him. Blame MAGA!” But here’s the inconvenient truth: We are all responsible for not demanding better of our leaders; for not reforming our political system when our party controlled Congress; for not holding our team accountable; and for not persuading our friends, family, and neighbors to make better choices. We can blame the evil “other side” and surrender to nihilism or look inward and become a partner in positive disruption.

This is part of what I call America’s “We, the people” problem. The ultimate responsibility for sustaining and improving a democracy lies within each of us.

As Stephens put it: “Let’s not look away from the parts we played in bringing America to this moment. Let’s remember who we once were, because it’s what we may yet be again — if only we feel the sting of our present shame.”

Getty Images

This newsletter was drawn from two items posted in today’s “Morning Read-In” (MRI). If you’re not a paid subscriber, you’re not getting your daily MRI — and today you also missed stories on:

A rare act of bipartisan action in Congress

A rare act of GOP defiance of Trump

Trump’s latest lie about the Reflection Pool

Trump’s latest attempt to shield himself from IRS audits.

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