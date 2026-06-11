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PRESIDENT TRUMP promised voters in 2024 he would vanquish inflation on Day One of his presidency. Instead, he increased the cost of living with reckless tariffs and an unauthorized war in Iran – and now he’s overtly, unabashedly pro-inflation.

“You know what I really love?” he declared today. “I love the inflation.”

With new consumer price index data showing the annual inflation rate at 4.2%, a three-year high, Trump said he’s not worried. “You know why?” he told reporters, launching into a long, rambling defense of the war before finishing his thought: “When the war is over, it’s coming down, it’s going to come down like a rock.”

Dude loves inflation. What a kick in the gut that must be to American voters struggling to pay their bills and wondering why their president is doubling down on his astonishing May quote – “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody.”

This can’t be good news for Republicans up for election in November, given that voters rank the economy as a top concern — and have given Trump low marks on that issue.

Trump is counting on the gullibility of voters. Today, he tried to raise hopes with talk of a secret military operation to ferry oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, the primary shipping channel for 20% of the world’s global oil supply that has been effectively closed by his war since late February. The truth is the operation is not a secret and it’s barely made a dent in gas prices.

What else does Trump love?

Just last week, the president said of the $1.7 billion taxpayer-funded slush fund he awarded himself, “I love it. I think it’s so important.”

And he once again threw his loving arms around the mob he incited to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, injuring more than 150 officers in an attempt to steal the presidential election from Joe Biden. He wants to direct slush fund payouts to these criminals, who’ve already been granted presidential pardons. “These are great people that were destroyed, their families have been destroyed,” he said, adding, “They went there with love.”

Here’s the thing about our president: He also loves the lie.