Convulsions

Convulsions

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Brad Van Arnum's avatar
Brad Van Arnum
21h

I hope every single Democrat running for office uses Trump's "I love inflation" line in their ads this fall. More than anything else he's said or done, it's just so utterly bizarre (and that's really saying something).

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