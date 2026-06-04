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TRUMP IS FULL OF ... love.

Love for the $1.7 billion taxpayer-funded slush fund he awarded himself, backing away only after voters and some GOP lawmakers objected to the self-dealing scheme, which still includes immunity from IRS investigations.

“I love it,” Trump said of the fund Wednesday. “I think it’s so important.”

Love for the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” defacing the halls of Congress, and attacking and injuring more than 150 officers in an attempt to steal the presidential election from Joe Biden. He wants to direct slush fund payouts to these criminals, who’ve already been granted presidential pardons. “These are great people that were destroyed, their families have been destroyed,” he lied, adding, “They went there with love.”

He loves only himself.

Doug Mills/New York Times

TODD BLANCHE is Trump’s personal criminal attorney, which makes him the exact wrong person to properly and independently serve as the people’s lawyer — attorney general.

But after a tryout as interim AG, Blanche will soon be nominated by Trump for the full-time job. It’s a horrible idea, and now that GOP lawmakers are getting a taste for defying their unpopular party leader, the nomination will face headwinds for Senate confirmation. Two issues, according to The Washington Post:

Some Republican senators are raising questions about recent comments in which they believed Blanche, like Trump, excused J6 violence.

Blanche faced open revolt from some portions of the GOP Senate caucus for his unsuccessful defense of the $1.7 billion slush fund.

Lee Judge/King Features Syndicate

FIGHTING FOMO: These items first appeared in today’s “Morning Read-In.” Unless you’re a paid subscriber to Convulsions, you also missed these stories:

Trump’s cynical (and bloody) escape hatch from Iran.

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Make Ron happy