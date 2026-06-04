Convulsions

Convulsions

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A.Gnosticthefirst's avatar
A.Gnosticthefirst
7h

Spot on! Trump is in love with money and power and has shown that he will kill innocent people to keep them. His greatest love is for himself.

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