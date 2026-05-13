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“I DON’T THINK ABOUT ANYBODY.” With those words, President Trump immortalized his tone-deaf focus on war with Iran, his lack of empathy for inflation-ravaged Americans, and his narcissistic slouch through life.

With the cost of living rising and moods souring, the president was asked Tuesday whether Americans’ financial situation was motivating him to make a deal with Iran. Trump replied, “Not even a little bit.”

“The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran — they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.”

That’s a remarkable confession from a man who vowed in his election campaign to tame inflation and avoid foreign wars. He did not campaign on Iran. Indeed, in his first term he scuttled a nuclear deal with Tehran and unleashed the nation’s nuclear enrichment program.

“I DON’T THINK ABOUT ANYBODY.” That now-immortal quote explains why Trump would pursue runaway war spending when the U.S. debt is larger than the GDP and social safety net programs are getting slashed.

Jay Hurst, the Pentagon comptroller, told Congress on Tuesday the cost of the war had risen by an astonishing $4 billion since Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testified on Capitol Hill just two weeks ago, when he estimated it had cost $25 billion.

In a striking show of arrogance, Hegseth himself ducked questions about how much money would be needed to finance the war — or even when he would request it — even as Republicans and Democrats demanded details.

“We’ve seen gas, diesel and home heating oil prices go up” because of the war, complained Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who is fighting for her political life in November’s congressional elections.

“I DON’T THINK ABOUT ANYBODY.” So says the man who didn’t think anybody would notice that his war and tariff policies are fueling inflation.

Prices rose 0.6% on a monthly basis, driving the annual rate to 3.8%, the highest since May 2023, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Paychecks grew 3.6% from April of last year. Prices rose more.

Trump doesn’t care.

TRUMP SAYS, “I don’t think about anybody.” Americans reply, “We know.” According to a devastating new CNN poll:

77% of Americans, including a majority of Republicans, say Trump’s policies have increased the cost of living in their own community.

Two-thirds of Americans say that Trump’s policies have worsened economic conditions in the country.

Trump’s approval rating is 30% on the economy, a career low.

Democrats are more trusted than the GOP to handle central economic issues.

A majority of Republicans disapprove of his handling of gas prices.

FIGHT FOMO: These four items were featured first in today’s “Morning Read-In.” Other stories in today’s MRI:

Trump and Hegseth lied about Iran’s war-making capabilities.

FBI Director: I’m a drunk but so are you.

A gay right activist dies.

How much do Americans hate AI data centers?

Corpus Christi is running out of water and so might your city.

The Wall Street Journal lifts the veil on Trump’s late-night social media habit.

How the Iran war may be pushing the United States closer to an autocracy.

Democratic operative William Galston considers a five-party political system for the United States.

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