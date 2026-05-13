Convulsions

Convulsions

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Luis Varela's avatar
Luis Varela
6d

The orange pestilence told anyone who was listening “ I don’t care about you I just want your vote”. His existence has been lived as an parasite living off his fascist fathers money, the rules were the Roy Cohn rules, using and violating women, this creep has been a user and a punk his whole life. And still the “ uneducated” and the parasites in business, law, “faith”, banking,media voted for this excrescence. We are a sick nation, Period!

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Tracy Huebner's avatar
Tracy Huebner
6d

The opposing party has to put this on a loop from now until the election in 2028.

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