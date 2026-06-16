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THE MOST IMPORTANT two sentences of today’s Iran “peace deal” coverage are buried 17 paragraphs deep in a Wall Street Journal story:

A senior administration official said Iran knows the U.S. is unwilling to return to war, raising the possibility that Tehran could close the Strait again for its own diplomatic leverage. Short of getting concrete commitments to limit or end its nuclear work, the official said the emerging agreement is likely to be less restrictive than the 2015 deal brokered by former President Barack Obama.

After attacking Obama’s deal for years and tanking it — and following 15 weeks of an expensive and unpopular war — the truth of those two sentences is galling. These facts likely will not be uttered on Fox News or on “60 Minutes,” and they’ll never be confirmed on record by the jackals who brought us to war.

The page-and-a-half memorandum of understanding will shed more light when it’s released, but not much. It punts the hardest questions:

What assurances does the United States get that Iran won’t soon become a nuclear power?

Exactly how many billions of dollars did Tehran win in Trump’s pathetic little war?

Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc

NO MATTER WHEN the war with Iran ends, the New York Times reports, the conflict has triggered durable economic changes.

The global energy order is being reshaped. “This energy shock — the second in just four years — is likely to accelerate a transition to renewables like solar and wind as well as nuclear power,” writes Patricia Cohen in her smart, forward-looking analysis.

Beijing is the big winner. “China is poised to benefit most from the expected boon in renewables,” she writes.

The Strait is bowed. “It is unclear whether shipping traffic will ever again be able to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz — the only sea route for moving oil, natural gas and other cargo out of the Persian Gulf,” she writes.

Slow growth and high prices will dog global economies. “Those budgetary pressures are only going to increase as governments offer assistance to households struggling with higher energy prices and increase military budgets to cope with growing security threats,” Cohen writes.

Fishermen repairing a boat in the port of Tyre in southern Lebanon. The war with Iran has shaken trust in the Middle East’s peace, stability and prosperity. Daniel Berehulak/The New York Times

FIGHTING FOMO: These stories were flagged in today’s “Morning Read-In.” Unless you’re a paid subscriber to Convulsions, you also missed my take on these stories:

The New York Times investigative team concludes that Jeffrey Epstein almost certainly wasn’t murdered.

Trump’s prosecutors are investigating Gavin Newsom and his wife.

Michigan’s Senate race pilots how voters want to address AI.

Trump knew his ballroom would cost taxpayers millions of dollars when he said, “This is taxpayer-free.”

Doug Sosnik’s autopsy on the 2024 presidential election and his advice for Democrats in 2028.

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