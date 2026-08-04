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HOURS AFTER Truth Social started charging Wall Street clients up to $1.2 million a year for exclusive early access to President Trump’s posts, the product paid off: The president announced the cancellation of massive strikes on Iran — and oil prices fell nearly 5% when markets reopened.

Trump’s clients stood to make small fortunes off the heads-up. Trump himself will reap a financial whirlwind off his insider trading scheme.

To Trump, the power of the American presidency (in this case, the ability to move markets with public pronouncements) is a personal revenue source.

Steve Sack via CartoonStock

Trump Media is a publicly traded company, Axios reports, with Trump as its main shareholder. He is the sole beneficiary of a trust that owns 41.5% of the company. Donald Trump Jr., the trust’s sole trustee, controls the shares. Those shares have risen 7% since the new product announcement, adding nearly $77 million to the value of Trump’s stake.

Trump is unequaled among American presidents in corrupt self-dealing. He made more than $2.2 billion in 2025 from his family crypto empire, legal settlements, and various licensing deals.

All of this should be impeachable, if not illegal. If left unaddressed, Trump’s self-dealing will become a durable feature of the American presidency.

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