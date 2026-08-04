Convulsions

Convulsions

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Reckon by Steve Watkins's avatar
Reckon by Steve Watkins
1d

Blatant corruption. An unimaginable invitation to impeach.

Sidebar: What of all these Trump 2028 caps and direct references to a third term? Isn't the man's first duty to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution?

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1 reply by Ron Fournier
Mike Harkreader's avatar
Mike Harkreader
1d

Remember when we asked why the Germans did not stop Hitler? In 2026 why is the American public, for the most part, casual observers watching our rule of law destroyed day be day? As a collective Americans are more concerned about NFL training camp updates, baseball trade acquisitions and reviews of the Odyssey than the end of our democracy and the rule of law. Meanwhile China is patiently, calmly setting back and becoming the dominate world leader as the USA crumbles a little more everyday.

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