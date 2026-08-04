The Crime Behind Trump's Paywall
His Truth Social scam should be impeachable, if not illegal.
This newsletter is for and about you — witnesses to an age of acrimony and anxiety.
HOURS AFTER Truth Social started charging Wall Street clients up to $1.2 million a year for exclusive early access to President Trump’s posts, the product paid off: The president announced the cancellation of massive strikes on Iran — and oil prices fell nearly 5% when markets reopened.
Trump’s clients stood to make small fortunes off the heads-up. Trump himself will reap a financial whirlwind off his insider trading scheme.
To Trump, the power of the American presidency (in this case, the ability to move markets with public pronouncements) is a personal revenue source.
Trump Media is a publicly traded company, Axios reports, with Trump as its main shareholder. He is the sole beneficiary of a trust that owns 41.5% of the company. Donald Trump Jr., the trust’s sole trustee, controls the shares. Those shares have risen 7% since the new product announcement, adding nearly $77 million to the value of Trump’s stake.
Trump is unequaled among American presidents in corrupt self-dealing. He made more than $2.2 billion in 2025 from his family crypto empire, legal settlements, and various licensing deals.
All of this should be impeachable, if not illegal. If left unaddressed, Trump’s self-dealing will become a durable feature of the American presidency.
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Blatant corruption. An unimaginable invitation to impeach.
Sidebar: What of all these Trump 2028 caps and direct references to a third term? Isn't the man's first duty to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution?
Remember when we asked why the Germans did not stop Hitler? In 2026 why is the American public, for the most part, casual observers watching our rule of law destroyed day be day? As a collective Americans are more concerned about NFL training camp updates, baseball trade acquisitions and reviews of the Odyssey than the end of our democracy and the rule of law. Meanwhile China is patiently, calmly setting back and becoming the dominate world leader as the USA crumbles a little more everyday.