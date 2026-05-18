Convulsions

Convulsions

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Lancelot's avatar
Lancelot
1h

It's hard to see how America comes back from this. It's not the same country anymore. I realize some will say "there's always been corruption" etc. but that is pathetic - anyone objectively looking at this presidency will admit that it has NOTHING to do with what the founding fathers wanted. or even what americans wanted 30 years ago. It will be interesting to understand in the future, if we have one, whether it was nature or nurture - was America primed to become a fascist corrupt empire, reviled by much of the world? Or did we need a particular kind of horrific individual? Do the Hitlers, Trumps, Stalins make the world, or do they fit the world they find? I believe in the case of the most despicable forces, they shift climate, they don't create weather. Unfortunately, the wrong man was in the right place at the worst time.

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Peter Bhatia's avatar
Peter Bhatia
10h

Ron: send me your email please. Peter peterkbhatia@gmail.com

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