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IN A BRAZEN ACT of self-dealing, President Trump personally benefitted from more than 3,600 stock trades between January and April 2026, according to his financial disclosures, buying heavily into the price dip caused by the start of the Iran war — a war he launched and knew was coming before any other traders.

The cumulative value of the trades ranged from at $220 million to $750 million, Yahoo Finance reports, as federal ethics disclosures require only broad estimates.

If he’s not technically guilty of insider trading, Trump is morally and ethically conflicted. A functional Congress would investigate.

He’s so happy

The filings do not specify whether Trump directed the trades. His personal assets and business empire are actively run and managed by his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, but that is a distinction without a difference.

Many of the stocks involved companies regulated by Trump or who have financial ties to his government. One of many examples: Trump purchased $500,000 to $1 million worth of Nvidia stock on Jan. 6, a week before the Commerce Department officially approved the sale of some Nvidia chips to China.

Trump’s investment in stocks rose sharply in the runup to his war. Do you believe in coincidences?

U.S. presidents are not banned from trading financial markets. That needs to change. But no president has ever leveraged the presidency for profit as much as Trump. Harry Truman refused to lend his name to any business, even in retirement. Richard Nixon had his brother’s phone tapped out of feared that he was trying to profit from the presidency. George W. Bush sold his stock holdings before taking office.

Trump took a different path. While Americans struggled to pay for groceries and rent, the president tripled his overall fortune since 2024 — from $2.4 billion at the start of his second term to $6.3 billion as of April 2026, according to Forbes, driven mostly by business ventures tied directly to his political power.

Trump added $1.4 billion over the past year, leveraging the presidency for profit. His cryptocurrency ventures, stalled out before the election, exploded after his victory, adding an estimated $1.8 billion to his fortune overall. Another $500 million came in court, where Trump’s legal team succeeded in eliminating a half-billion judgement against him. His once-dormant licensing business surged $400 million, as foreign developers clamored to do business with an American president. Why isn’t he up by more? The value of his shares in Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, decreased $1.3 billion since last year, as the venture bleeds money. Still, with most of Trump’s second term remaining, don’t be surprised if billions more head his way.

The next windfall may come with a raid of the IRS, an agency Trump both controls and is suing for $10 billion. The Guardian reports:

There is growing concern Donald Trump’s massive $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service may soon be settled by his own administration – an unprecedented, self-dealing maneuver for a US president, in which billions of taxpayer dollars could be transferred to the president or his allies. Trump may agree to drop his lawsuit in exchange for the launch of a $1.7 billion fund to compensate people he says were wrongfully targeted by the Biden administration, according to reports by ABC News and the New York Times. Among other people, more than 1,500 January 6 rioters would be eligible to receive compensation from the fund, ABC said. The treasury department’s Judgment Fund, a pool of taxpayer funds reserved to pay out court judgments and settlements, would allegedly become the vehicle for Trump’s self-styled victim compensation fund.

As a presidential candidate, Trump promised to “drain the swamp” in Washington. As president, he has deepened the Beltway bog and is channeling the money into his bank accounts.

FOMO ALERT: This newsletter is an expansion of an item in today’s “Morning Read-In.” If you’re not a paid subscriber, you also missed these pre-dawn stories:

How the U.S., Israel, and Iran seem set to escalate their war.

MAGA’s distortion of faith’s role in public life.

Why teen-age drinking is on the decline.

The appalling numbers behind Trump’s deportation orgy.

The Trump administration’s fixation with the superficial and artificial.

Why I love the “Weekend Update” joke swap.

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