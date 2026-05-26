Convulsions

Convulsions

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A.Gnosticthefirst's avatar
A.Gnosticthefirst
16h

John Kennedy had Addison's disease, fatal if not treated. He seriously wounded his back in the Second World War rescuing navy personnel who had been torpedoed out of their ship. He was friends with Ben Bradlee, a journalist who later became the managing editor of the Washington Post and, with the NY times, broke the leak of the Pentagon Papers.

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Rosemary Gregory's avatar
Rosemary Gregory
17h

"It’s the healthiest Substack ever!" Love it.

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