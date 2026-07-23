This newsletter is for and about you — witnesses to an age of acrimony and anxiety.

Like an oozing syphilitic rash, the White House Correspondents Association Dinner is back.

Tomorrow, dozens of White House reporters will join their corporate bosses and Washington’s dysfunctional elite to celebrate award-winning journalism, distribute a few college scholarships, and give lip service to the First Amendment. Sitting at the head table as a guest of dishonor honor will be the president of the United States, a man who detests, demonizes, and marginalizes independent journalists and, by extension, Americans’ right to free speech.

There is no excuse for this. The scholarship checks could be mailed and the journalism awards could be posted online without giving President Trump a free meal and a free pass for his war on journalism. This is what I wrote in April, before the dinner was brought to a horrifying end when shots were fired after an armed man breached security:

WTF, folks? This man mocks you, sues you, and targets you for prosecution. He calls the truths you’ve dedicated your lives to reporting “fake news” and orders devastating budget cuts to your colleagues at NPR, PBS, and Voice of America. In the last year, he banned the AP from the Oval Office and took over the rotating press pool. His Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth imposed draconian restrictions that drove dozens of news outlets out of the Pentagon. His FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr threatens broadcasters with their licenses for covering the administration truthfully. His Justice Department pursued charges against two reporters covering an ICE protest, and searched the home of a Washington Post reporter in hopes of punishing public servants who spoke to her about public service. He called one of your colleagues “ugly,” another “piggy,” and routinely ducks your questions by attacking your news outlets and industry. And you’re having dinner with this man?

Since then, Trump has intensified his assault, subpoenaing New York Times journalists and Times phone records and opening an unprecedented early license renewal review of ABC’s eight owned-and-operated stations.

More than 500 veteran journalists and eight press organizations are urging the White House Correspondents’ Association to use the dinner to “speak forcefully” in defense of a free press. While I share their complaint, I don’t think it’s enough to confront Trump over plates of prime chateaubriand and Maine lobster (the actual menu in April), knowing that a confrontation is exactly what Trump wants. It feeds his addiction to attention, adds to his manic mélange of grievances, and projects faux courage his base of media-loathing MAGA voters.

Journalists should “speak forcefully” in every story they write or broadcast. But as for tomorrow’s dinner, they should speak with their absence. Boycott the damn dinner.

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Illustration for Convulsions by Nadine Rewa.





