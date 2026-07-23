Convulsions

Convulsions

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Steve Watkins's avatar
Steve Watkins
2d

Amen to this.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
2d

An oozing syphilitic rash? Having never seen one, I'll just take your word for it.

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1 reply by Ron Fournier
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