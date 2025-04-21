Saints or Sinners? Musings on Papal and Personal Fallibility
The death of Pope Francis reminds me of my audience with Saint John Paul II and the failing that drives us all.
The death of Pope Francis has me recalling my meeting with a future saint. In the spring of 2002, while covering the White House for The Associated Press, I was part of a small group of reporters and photographers who accompanied President George W. Bush to the Vatican for his visit with Pope John Paul II. Bush had a private meeti…