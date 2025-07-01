On My Favorite Presidents, Zohran Mamdani, and Willie Nelson
MY REPLY: Where I answer your questions and try not to sound stupid.
You answered the call. The Convulsion community responded to my request for questions with a big bundle of queries. Your part is in italics. Mine is not.
Who’s Your Favorite?
College pal Jerry Fraeyman noted that I covered three presidents for The Associated Press — Clinton, Bush and Obama — and asks:
“Which POTUS’ White House that you covered was (seemed) most compete…