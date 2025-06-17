My Reply: Getting to Hard Truths
Subscribers' questions on Trump's veracity, a president's power, a journalist's mission, and an editor's dilemma.
My call for questions Monday yielded some tough ones, which I’ll attempt to answer here in our semi-regular “My Reply” column at Convulsions.
Your part is in italics. Mine is not.
Trump v Newsom
President Trump says he called California Gov. Gavin Newsom about the National Guard deployment in California. Newsom says the call never happened. Donna Geiger wants to know …