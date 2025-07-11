MAGA's Katrina
"Heckuva job, Donnie." Government incompetence surrounding the Texas floods is reminiscent of Hurricane Katrina response in 2005 -- with one major difference.
You knew it would happen.
The first time you heard the Trump White House wanted to eliminate or at least financially curb FEMA, you knew lives would be lost in a disaster made worse by an ill-equipped emergency response agency. You knew you'd one day read a lede like this one in today's Washington Post:
Two days before torrential rains turned the Guadal…