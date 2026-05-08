Convulsions

Convulsions

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Michael's avatar
Michael
May 9

This country is going to gag and choke on it's selfishness.

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1 reply by Ron Fournier
Joseph Felser's avatar
Joseph Felser
May 8

The United States is now a shithole country. It’s shameful that we have betrayed our ideals.

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