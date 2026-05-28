Convulsions

Convulsions

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James B.'s avatar
James B.
6h

Sadly, Dr. Jill Biden tarnished her reputation that not convincing Joe Biden that he should not run again in 2024. If Joe has stepped aside in early 2023, the current Trump dictatorship may never have happened.

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A.Gnosticthefirst's avatar
A.Gnosticthefirst
1h

The matter of whether E Jean Carroll committed perjury has already been adjudicated by a judge.

She didn't commit perjury - it's a stalling tactic, Trump grasping at straws. It is unfair that this criminal president cannot be sued while in office, but he can turn the Justice Department into a weapon of vengeance against her.

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