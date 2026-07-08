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IF HE HAD any sense of self-awareness — or any sense at all — President Trump would realize he’s been played by the Iranians.

His unpopular and unauthorized war spun out of control today with the U.S. president calling the Tehran regime “scum” and declaring his bogus cease-fire “over” amid a sharp escalation of strikes and counterstrikes.

Iran’s armed forces attacked U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait. The United States had earlier carried out airstrikes against several targets in Iran and reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

The price of oil spiked.

Also, in two new signs that Trump’s miscalculations have emboldened Iran, The Wall Street Journal reports:

The Iranian regime still has access to more than half of the missiles and launchers it had before the conflict.

There has been no substantive progress made yet by the U.S. and Iranian teams on a final nuclear agreement.

Maybe it’s beginning to dawn on Trump that Iran is playing chess to his checkers.

Addressing reporters at the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump whined: “We make a deal, and everyone’s agreed. No nuclear weapons. We make a deal. They go outside, talk to the press, they say we never even talked about it. There’s something wrong with them. They’re cuckoo. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”

“I don't want to deal with them anymore, they're scum,” he ranted. “They're sick people, they're led by sick people.”

The tit-for-tat came amid the prolonged funeral for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the beginning of the war and replaced by younger, more radical, and lethal leadership.

YOU’RE MISSING OUT: Today’s newsletter is inspired by an item in today’s “Morning Read-In.” If you’re not a paid subscriber, you also missed these insights:

Trump’s anti-immigration team is feeding Iran confidential information about Iranians seeking asylum in the United States.

Trump is holding state anti-terrorism funding hostage in his bid to control the U.S. election process.

Trump’s Department of Justice opens a new front in its attempt to intimidate state election officials.

Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner faces a new rape allegation.

The Atlantic asks why Democrats allowed Platner to get this far. There is no good answer.

Why not start your day with the MRI? It’s what keeps Convulsions flowing.

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