FOR HIS penultimate “Late Show” on Wednesday, Stephen Colbert recruited A-list celebrities to read him the “Colbert Questionert,” the show’s long-running feature billed as a “heat-seeking missile to the soul.”

I love the “Late Show.” I hate how President Trump bullied CBS into cancelling it. As a modest tribute, I’m submitting here to the Questionert.

What’s the best sandwich?

The hot dogs at Lafayette Coney in Detroit. I’ll die on this hill.

What’s one thing you own that you really should throw out?

Stuffed under mattresses, crammed into plastic bins, and tucked inside dresser drawers are hundreds of yellowed, dog-eared newspaper clips from around the world with my Associated Press byline. I tell myself they’re for my grandkids, but none of my Gen Alpha progeny will ever appreciate what it was like to thumb through a newspaper.

What is the scariest animal?

A cornered black bear with her cubs. I now spend half my life in the woods of northern Michigan, where these ladies roam.

Apples or oranges?

Oranges. You can’t make orange juice with an apple.

Have you ever asked someone for their autograph?

Gordie Howe, Mr. Hockey. My father used to direct traffic at the Red Wings games and would take me and my brothers to the Olympia arena, leave us outside the locker room, and go do his thing. No matter how many times we asked for his autograph, Mr. Howe smiled and signed. One time, he handed me the autographed paper and kept my pen.

“Can I have my pen back, Mr. Howe?”

“Sure kid.” With a wry grin, he handed me my pen and took back the paper.

“Can I have the autograph back?”

“Sure kid.”

One of the greatest hockey players ever was one of the nicest men I’ve ever met.

What do you think happens when we die?

I don’t know, but I’m curious to find out: As a long-time journalist, I consider death to be the ultimate reporting trip.

If I can, I’ll let you know what I learn.

Favorite action movie?

“Die Hard,” because I think Lori would say it’s her favorite. We’ve had great times watching it together.

Also, it’s a Christmas movie.

Favorite smell?

A baby napping on my chest.

Least favorite smell?

A baby pooping on my chest. (But the juice is worth the squeeze.)

Exercise: worth it?

Yes. This question makes me miss my pickup basketball game in D.C. Hi, gang!

Flat or sparkling?

Flat. Water isn’t supposed to sparkle.

Most used app on your phone?

I looked it up: Safari, followed by YouTube, Outlook, and Substack — all used most often between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. That’s when I’m researching and writing the “Morning Read-In” for paid subscribers at Convulsions.

You get one song to listen to for the rest of their life: What is it?

“Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” for two reasons:

Willie Nelson is my favorite singer/songwriter by a country-music mile and this song captures his killer writing chops, his whisky-caramel voice, and his distinctive jazz-infused guitar playing.

At a college party, “Angel Flying to Close to the Ground” gave me the courage to ask Lori to dance with me. Our first dance. It led to our first date and every blessing in my life ever since.

It was a Halloween party. I was dressed like a White Castle hamburger. Lori, like the angel she is.

What number am I thinking of?

Three. Colbert disclosed last night that this was always the number he was thinking.

Describe the rest of your life in 5 words.

Enjoy today. Love my people.

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