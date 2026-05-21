Convulsions

Convulsions

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Scott E McIntyre's avatar
Scott E McIntyre
1d

fo real. nice story, Ron. I'll be downtown all weekend. Lafayatte's is certainly on the menu.

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1 reply by Ron Fournier
Richard Rosenthal's avatar
Richard Rosenthal
1d

Hot dogs and hamburgers at White Castle (McNichols/6 Mile Rd., as I recall near Woodward or was that a Coney Island)? I left Detroit for New York in 1965. Reading that is the first nostalgia I've experienced for what I left behind.

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