Convulsions

Convulsions

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Paula Thomasson's avatar
Paula Thomasson
14h

KEEP WRITING RON. We need you!!

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1 reply by Ron Fournier
Kate Delano-Condax Decker's avatar
Kate Delano-Condax Decker
12h

(Can I comment without paying? Am living on loan now, plus SS. No way to make ends meet with all the grabs by PSEG, taxes and insurances.)

Yes. Donald Trump is doing all the things you state in your excellent article.

As Timothy Snyder, the world class historian, points out, Donald Trump is already beginning his campaign, using the Dictator's Tried-and-True Playbook: "The Enemy Within".

Trump is trying out the phrase (with increasing frequency) "The REAL danger to our great Americans is "The Enemy WIthin." --This is going to become more and more loud and frequent. Trump wants to create enough confusion and nervousness or real fear in American voters so they will NOT VOTE in the MIDTERM ELECTIONS.

To make this plan really work well, mr trump will wait until the Mid Term Elections are getting close, and then create a National Emergency". He will be screaming at us: "The Enemy Within

is trying to take over. No one can vote because we are having a National Emergency."

Some people I know are already keeping a log of the times and occasions Trump already is using this phrase The people who used the term The Enemy Within prior to Mr Trump are MUSSOLINI and STALIN.

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