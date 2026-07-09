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THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION plans to send election monitors to six states during the 2026 primary season, including three cities here in Michigan. That’s OK: The Department of Justice routinely dispatches monitors to state-run elections as part of its brief to protect the democratic process.

What’s not OK — what is downright chilling — are the DOJ’s letters to local election officials in those six states claiming without evidence that there were irregularities in their 2024 elections and threatening them with criminal prosecution over noncitizen voting.

In the letter to Detroit officials, a Trump aide asked for information about training, staffing and resources, according to the Detroit Free Press and Detroit News. He claimed Justice Department monitors in November 2024 found a lack of provisional ballots in at least one polling location as well as “confusion” over when provisional ballots should be given to voters and problems with accessible voting terminals for voters with physical challenges. He claimed these issues “may have contributed to long lines and lengthy waiting periods at some voting locations.”

Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey wrote back, calling the claims demonstrably false: Provisional ballots are no different than any other ballots, Winfrey said, and there were no shortages of them. She said there was no confusion or long waits. “Simply put,” her letter states, “there were no lines.”

I follow politics and local election protocols closely here in Michigan. I can say with certainty that no elections were stolen in this state and election fraud is an exaggerated issue, a false crisis.

In a video posted to social media, DOJ’s Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dhillon said monitors will be sent to 15 jurisdictions in Arizona, Michigan, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Virginia.

Dhillon framed the effort as routine election monitoring, saying DOJ sent monitors to nine jurisdictions during the 2022 primaries and 27 jurisdictions during the 2024 election. But, as Democracy Docket reports, this times things are different. The announcement is part of the DOJ’s campaign to intimidate state election officials.

Earlier Tuesday, DOJ sent letters to all 50 states and D.C. warning that election officials could face criminal liability if they knowingly retain noncitizens on voter rolls or allow them to receive and cast ballots. The department has also lost 11 district court cases and its first appeal in its effort to force states to hand over unredacted statewide voter rolls. No court has ordered a state to provide that sensitive data.

Dhillon criticized leaders in Michigan, saying the state’s attorney general and governor “don’t like the fact that we’re doing this.” That is true: Gretchen Whitmer and Dana Nessel know Trump is up to no good.

Dhillon also suggested the program will grow. “Stay tuned as we get towards the general election where there’ll be an even more expanded program for vote monitors,” Dhillon said.

Given the president’s history of discrediting and delegitimizing any election outcome that favors Democrats, I consider Dhillon’s “stay tuned” a threat. There is every reason to fear that DOJ election monitors will be leveraged to overturn Democratic victories.

It will take every democratic-loving voter, judge, lawyer, political activist, and election official in both parties to stop Trump.

Drew Sheneman/March 2026

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