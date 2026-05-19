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EBOLA IS BACK and efforts to curb the lethal outbreak are undermined by the Trump administration’s cuts to foreign aid.

The Washington Post calls it “a fast-moving epidemic in a conflict-ridden region, involving a strain with no approved vaccine, at a moment when the global health infrastructure built after past Ebola crises has been weakened by funding cuts and political upheaval.”

While this is the 17th Ebola outbreak since 1976 for the Congo, the current strain has no cure or treatments. The fatality rate is 25% to 50% and the manner of death can be horrifying. According to the World Health Organization:

Some patients may develop internal and external bleeding, including blood in vomit and feces, bleeding from the nose, gums and vagina. Bleeding at the sites where needles have punctured the skin can also occur. The impact on the central nervous system can result in confusion, irritability and aggression.

Getty Images

The United States has played a central role in confronting past outbreaks, but the elimination of the U.S. Agency for International Development and steep cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under Trump are hampering U.S. assistance today.

“This is the most striking example so far of how much the dissolution of USAID and destruction of CDC’s role around the world is threatening our national security,” Stephanie Psaki, who was U.S. coordinator for global health security in the Biden administration, told The Post.

In past outbreaks, money and logistics were deployed from USAID and CDC. Expert teams were sent to outbreak zones from the CDC’s Atlanta headquarters or through assignments from the WHO, where they were embedded.

But, thanks to Trump and his GOP allies, the USAID no longer exists, CDC global health programs are far smaller, and the U.S. withdrew from the WHO, depriving it of support from its largest donor and forcing layoffs.

In the first days of an Ebola outbreak in 2014, I wrote a column for the National Journal that question the Obama administration’s leadership.

In short, the United States faces crises of leadership and trust. Which, to me, is the scariest thing about the Ebola outbreak. I'm far less worried about the disease striking me or my loved ones than I am about what this incident says about the nation's ability to survive a true cataclysm. Whether the next existential event is Ebola or ISIS or any of the countless 21st-century horrors, we are only as strong as our institutions—and our trust in them.

But, happily, my fears were misplaced. Obama and his Ebola czar, Ronald Klain, helped mobilize the global response. “Our leaders got their acts together,” I wrote three months later. “President Obama and congressional Republicans, along with the public and private health sectors, deserve credit for positive steps taken since the Ebola crisis's unacceptable start.”

Klain said Obama deserves credit for ignoring the clamor for a West African quarantine, a step that might have helped the White House politically but that scientists said would have made it harder to fight Ebola at its roots. He also praised congressional Republicans, particularly outgoing Rep. Jack Kingston of Georgia, who chaired the Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees health care funding. After losing is Senate bid, Kingston helped steer the aid bill through the House while a lame duck. “He busted his butt,” Klain said. Finally, Klain said the public and private health care systems deserve huge praise for treating and containing Ebola. “They took up the challenge very aggressively,” he said. Policy ahead of politics? Bipartisanship? Competent bureaucracies? Klain attributed the Ebola rebound to “the classic American attitude of people holding up their hands and saying, ‘I’m willing to do it.’ "

A decade later, another president engineered steep cuts to foreign aid while spending billions of dollars on a foreign war. Playing a dangerous game of catchup, Trump’s State Department just committed $13 million to help contain the outbreak. The money will help track the spread of the virus, expand testing, educate the public, safely bury victims and care for infected patients. But it’s a drop in the bucket compared to what Trump cut.

And, begging Klain’s pardon, it’s the classic American attitude of people balling up their fists and saying, “Let somebody else do it.”

FOMO: This free newsletter was drawn from one item in today’s “Morning Read-In.” The daily pre-dawn MRI is exclusive to paid subscribers — and today’s stories also included:

How Trump blinked again on Iran.

Another day in America, another deadly hate crime

How a lack of competition is killing Congress.

Mark Fuhrman’s passing

Trump pillaging the IRS

Jonathan Lemire on Trump’s physical and mental decline.

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