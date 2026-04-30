Convulsions

Convulsions

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ARW's avatar
ARW
Apr 30

I for one expect Americans to begin moving *away* from warmer states as the heat becomes unbearable, and sooner rather than later. Also Florida homes are rapidly becoming uninsurable with increasing damage from flooding even without major storms.

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
Apr 30

It will be a true division.

Red States and Blue States.

One against the other.

Ending with bloodshed?

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