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WHILE DEMOCRATS FOCUS on winning elections in November driven by President Trump’s war-and-high-prices agenda, the Republican Party is cementing advantages that could last a generation or more. Three stories in today’s newspapers illustrate the point.

STORY #1

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority gutted the Voting Rights Act’s requirement that districts be drawn to ensure representation for minority voters.

“With that mandate now largely gone,” writes Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press, “Republican lawmakers across the country — and especially in the South — have a freer hand to eliminate Democratic-leaning districts and pad the total number of seats they can win to hold the U.S. House. There are more than a dozen such seats in Republican-controlled states.”

This is a political disaster for Democrats — and for black Americans who vote overwhelmingly against Republicans. While the ruling may be too late in the primary cycle to sway this year’s elections, it will reshape state legislatures and Congress for at least a generation.

The ruling is not a surprise. It’s an almost preordained consequence of Trump’s victories over weak Democratic candidates in 2016 and 2024 and the Democratic Party’s failure to connect with enough voters to win House and Senate majorities.

STORY #2

Democratic leaders are regretting their push in recent years to create nonpartisan redistricting commissions in Michigan, Virginia, Colorado, California and Washington State.

While the reform was good for democracy, it was no match for the GOP’s asymmetrical approach to politics.

“The independent commissions that … predated Mr. Trump’s rise, have complicated the party’s redistricting fight,” explains Reid Epstein for The New York Times. Those states are now off the table as Democrats look for maps they can rig in their favor to confront the GOP’s norm-busing gerrymandering.

“One of the lessons of the Trump era is a failure of imagination about how many norms they would break,” said Phil Weiser, the Democratic attorney general of Colorado who backed his state’s independent redistricting referendum in 2018 and is now supporting a ballot initiative to undo it. “You could say we should have been thinking ahead. We didn’t foresee this.”

Professional Democrats failed to foresee a lot.

Story #3

Connecting dots.

DOT #1: “The Apprentice” was a long-running TV show that Trump used to brand himself as a tough, savvy, and decisive leader. It was his launching pad to the presidency in our age of celebrity.

DOT #2: Amazon bought the “Melania” documentary at an inflated price to curry favor with the first lady and her husband.

CONNECTION: Amazon is considering an “Apprentice” reboot starring Donald Trump Jr.

“Discussions are still in the early stages and Amazon hasn’t approached the Trump family, but if the show gets made, it would appear on Amazon’s Prime Video service,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

Don’t laugh. You thought it was a joke when Trump ran 2016. If his comes to pass, the “Apprentice” reboot would be yet another example of how Trump has transformed the media ecosystem in favor of Republicans. It might even extend the Trump dynasty.

Politico

THESE THREE STORIES come on the heels of one of the most important political analyses of the cycle: Democratic operative Steve Schale’s sobering preview of the 2032 elections.

Why is 2032 keeping me up at night? Because as Americans move to warmer climates, somewhere between eight and twelve congressional seats will move from states Democrats traditionally win to states Republicans traditionally win. It will put whatever success we Democrats have this cycle at permanent risk. And it means that we can’t make everything—this election included—just about President Donald Trump. Yes, Democrats have no bigger need this year than to win back the House in order to provide a critical check on the Trump administration. But what we also need to do this year is take advantage of the unique opportunity that Trump has given us to massively (dare I say bigly) expand the map and compete in places that even just two years ago were unthinkable. We need to think beyond this cycle. Because if we don’t, we’re screwed.

His March 24 analysis of how demographic shifts will impact political maps and presidential races after the 2030 Census did not account for the dismantling of the Voting Rights Act.

Schale is right: Democrats need to wake up, smarten up, and start standing for something other than opposing Trump. The alternative is a political apocalypse.

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