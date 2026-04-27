Convulsions

Convulsions

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Tracy Huebner's avatar
Tracy Huebner
Apr 27

A complete sociopath. Unable show any sort of care or compassion. No empathy.

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A.Gnosticthefirst's avatar
A.Gnosticthefirst
Apr 27

He threatens the genocide of an entire nation, and the relentless news cycle rolls on to the latest outrage. Scarface meets One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

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