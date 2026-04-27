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COLE TOMAS ALLEN, a 31-year-old California teacher and engineer, traveled by train from Los Angeles to Washington to carry out an attack on Trump administration officials at the White House Correspondents Association dinner, leaving behind a note that said he could no longer permit “a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

Those are among the chilling details released by federal law enforcement officials today. More details will come.

But you know what disturbs me the most about today’s news dump? The fact that Cole’s language mirrors so much of what we read and hear online from MAGA lovers and MAGA haters.

“Traitor”

“Blood”

“Crimes”

Everybody in that ballroom Saturday night needs to reflect on the words they use, the fights they pick, and the hatred they inspire -- Republicans, Democrats, and journalists.

All of us need to be more mindful of the blood on our hands.

President Trump is not mindful. Rather than take the high road and condemn all forms of hateful rhetoric, as any past president would have done, Trump lashed out at “60 Minutes” reporter Norah O’Donnell for reading Cole’s manifesto during their interview Sunday. She was seeking his reaction, as any fair-minded reporter must do.

“I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you’re horrible people,” Trump spat, claiming inaccurately that he had been “totally exonerated.” He seethed at O’Donnell: “You should be ashamed of yourself, reading that. You’re a disgrace.”

When she asked whether there is something a president can do about political violence, he deflected: “I do think the hate speech of the Democrats is very dangerous.”

He should hear himself talk:

“Enemies of the people.”

“Very fine people on both sides.”

“Lock her up.”

“Punch him in the face.”

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution …”

“I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”

And on it goes.