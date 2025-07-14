Biden's Clemency Autopilot
"Three minutes later, Mr. Zients hit 'reply all' and wrote, 'I approve the use of the autopen for the execution of all of the following pardons.'" Mr. Zients was not president.
For some Godforsaken reason, Joe Biden spoke to the New York Times about GOP allegations that he was so addled in the White House that aides used an autopen to authorize clemencies.
Yep, they used an autopen, Biden confirmed. But not because he's addled. They used the autopen to save time. "We're talking about a whole lot of people," he said. "I made eve…