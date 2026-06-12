Convulsions

Convulsions

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Julia Dale's avatar
Julia Dale
1d

Ron - I couldn’t agree more. Knowing when to leave and how are often so much more impactful than how you start.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
1d

Ron,

This is so well written; I can tell it came from the heart. Allie certainly learned a fundamental organizational truth: there is no status quo. You are either moving forward or falling behind.

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