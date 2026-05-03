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AS A WHITE HOUSE reporter and Chief of Bureau for The Associated Press in Washington, I was a Gatekeeper of information about the nation’s capital from 1993-2010. On any given story, there were maybe three dozen reporters and their editors who essentially decided what people should know about the federal government. The Washington press corps operated with a certain arrogance and responsibility: If we don’t write about it, you won’t hear about it. We’ll uncover truths and suppress lies.

It was an imperfect system – reporters are as flawed as any human beings and their editors overwhelmingly came in one flavor: white middle-aged men. But the system had the comfort of clarity. Until, with sudden and brutal technological disruption, it didn’t.

The internet changed everything. Powers exclusively held by an elite few since the beginning of civilization were atomized and amplified by the web, placed in the hands of anybody with a computer connection. The radical connectivity of modern technology is the ultimate democratization of information.

Now anybody can publish news and opinions on platforms that are read and watched by millions of other people, a right reserved just a few years ago to “professionals” like me. Now every American can be a Gatekeeper, which means nobody is.

We’ve seen this dynamic playout in virtually every other social institution: politics, economics, religion, education, sports, entertainment, law enforcement, national security, healthcare, the judicial system, science, and even family life. Meant to bind civilization together, institutions hold power over individuals by setting behavioral expectations, providing stability through shared and predictable norms. Setting the rules were the people atop those institutions: Politicians, economists, preachers, teachers, celebrities, police chiefs, generals, doctors, judges, scientists, and parents. In recent years, these institutional stewards have been stripped of their powers, often for good reason.

In one of my first columns on this platform, “We The Lemmings” I argued the demise of the Gatekeeper has returned humanity to its tribal roots. “This post isn’t just about Trump,” I wrote.

At its core, this post is about the people who follow liars, the lemmings who fall in line and fall for leaders who lie to them – people who, for the empty promise of safety, economic security, and retribution against those who aggrieve them, swear allegiance to false Gods and their falsehoods. In other words, this post is about you. You and everybody you know – in fact, every human on earth – is instinctually wired to lie and to be lied to. From the moment the serpent deceived Eve about the apple, and Eve deceived Adam, two competing truths marked the DNA of humankind: We are liars. We are dupes. This paradox informed the evolution of the human species. Small tribes living in caves, large herds of primitive hunters tracking prey, and later, tens of thousands of citizens packed into primordial cities all were led by people, mostly men, who practiced what I call “liarship” – wielding power through lies and with the blind fealty of their followers. Life was hard and lifespans were short for most of human history. There was no time for negotiations or consensus building. Power was seized by the strongest man, inherited by the next royal in line or claimed in the name of a god, and with leadership came the ability to declare a community’s collective truths. The chiefs, kings and popes of antiquity were society’s first-generation Gatekeepers. These liars and their dupes sacrificed virgins on stone altars, burnt heretics alive, drowned suspected witches, committed genocide, enslaved nations, constructed vanity monuments with slave labor, and waged wars, raping and pillaging for personal profit, power and glory.

Grim stuff. While I didn’t predict a return to the dark ages, I did say Trump’s style of liarship is likely to outlive him — that a world without Gatekeepers would be unruly, if not unrulable.

While I’m not prepared to abandon that theory, I am open to sunnier possibilities like the one posited by Noah Smith. In his compelling March 19 essay on Substack, Smith argues that AI could be the next Walter Cronkite, providing society a shared set of fact for the first time since the dawn of the internet.

He starts with some history you’ve seen me share here:

This is, of course, not the first time that new media technologies have opened up opportunities for divisive entrepreneurs to use hate and fear to boost their careers. Consider Charles Coughlin, a right-wing radio host in the 1930s, who called for an end to democracy and labeled Hitler a “hero”. Coughlin, whose ideas are recognizably similar to those of Fuentes or Tucker Carlson today, used a new media technology (radio) and a constant stream of negativity to break into the public consciousness and establish himself as an influencer. Why did the Charles Coughlins give way to the staid, centrist Big Media of the mid-20th century? Monopoly power. Big newspapers gradually built local monopolies that made it hard for upstarts to break in using sensationalism (as they had done in earlier decades). Limited spectrum availability insulated broadcast TV stations and radio stations from competition.

The era of big newspapers and information Gatekeepers is gone, replaced by the toxic connectivity of 21st century social media. But Smith says AI might bring us back to the future.

Let’s unpack this a little. If I’m a Democrat, and I talk to other people about politics, it’s likely I’m talking to other Democrats. This is even more likely on social media than in real life — some of my neighbors and coworkers might be Republicans, but on X or Bluesky I can just seek out other Democrats. Those other Democrats also mostly talk to other Democrats, and so on. So an echo chamber builds, where people’s ideas get reinforced and polarized. If I do interact with a Republican online, it’s probably in an adversarial context — I’m shouting at them or being shouted at, which just tends to harden me in my Democratic views. But when I talk to an AI, it’s a different story. The AI’s opinions and beliefs come from its training data, and that data comes from both Democrats and Republicans. Instead of getting the average of my social circle, I’m getting something closer to the average of the country. If AI has any persuasive power at all, it’ll end up pulling me towards the middle. And AI does have persuasive power. Chen et al. (2026) find that recent LLMs are more persuasive than campaign advertisements. Hackenburg et al. (2025) also find substantial persuasive capabilities. So LLMs are a natural source of moderation — when people talk to AI, they are indirectly being persuaded by the opinions of a bunch of people who disagree with them. This also means that LLMs are censoring the tails of the idea distribution. AI is trained on the output of a much broader group of people than the extremist shouters who tend to grab attention on social media; it will naturally tend to side with the silent majority in most cases.

From his lips to Digital Cronkite’s ears. My concern is that AI is developed by humans for humans, and now that we have the freedom to choose, most people will gravitate toward AI agent that confirm their biases.

Cronkite’s famous signoff, “That’s the way it is,” long surrendered to “that’s the way you want it to be.” Can we ever go back?

Art by Nano Banana Pro via Noah Smith

ANOTHER DEEPER THINKER than me, Ezra Klein, isn’t buying into claims that artificial intelligence will cause mass joblessness — at least not without more data. He finds hope in his theory on scarcity

“For most of human history,” he wrote in today’s The New York Times, “calories were scarce.”

Our energy went into finding or growing food. Agriculture steadily made food more plentiful and goods became scarce. Then goods were scarce; hand-me-down clothes were common and tools were expensive. Innovations in technology and manufacturing made goods cheaper. Then, technical knowledge became scarce: Doctors, lawyers and software engineers are paid high salaries because of the rarity of what they know. The fear is that A.I. will make knowledge plentiful; that it will turn the fruits of learning into a commodity as surely as manufacturing turned clothing into a commodity and industrial agriculture made strawberries commonplace. But something is always scarce. People are looking at the economy as it exists and asking which tasks A.I. can do; they should be asking which jobs people won’t want A.I. doing, or which services A.I. will make us want more of.

OK, Ezra, I’m asking.

His response: Avoid careers where human labor will be disrupted by mass automation and gravitate toward more human roles.

The more automation there is, the more people value a human’s touch. Take coffee. It was once laborious to make espresso at home. Now, Nespresso machines are everywhere. Has that led to Starbucks closing and neighborhood coffee spots dropping their prices? Of course not. There are more baristas than ever. There are more coffee shops than ever. Coffee as a commodity led to more demand for coffee as an experience.

His kicker resonates with me:

When I am feeling optimistic about the world A.I. might make possible, I imagine a world in which we are richer than we are today and are encouraged to live more fundamentally human lives, doing more fundamentally human things. When I am feeling pessimistic, I imagine something like that same world, but the wealth will be hoarded and we will value a depth of human connection that we no longer know how to provide.

Lydia Roberts

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