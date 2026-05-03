Convulsions

Convulsions

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One Voice Team
May 3

What this brings out, at least for me, is how much of the conversation about systems—AI included—focuses on outputs rather than inputs.

A lot of people already have perspectives on these issues, but those perspectives tend to remain scattered, expressed individually rather than in a way that accumulates into something visible or structured.

It makes me wonder whether part of what’s missing isn’t just better tools, but a simpler way to see where human priorities are actually aligning as things evolve.

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