3 Ways Trump Exploited Presidential Powers This Week to Make America Racist Again
MORNING READ-IN: Stories on politics, culture, and personal ambition.
I’m trying something new this morning. Normally, “The Morning Read-In,” is published in Chat where paid subscribers exclusively read and discuss the day’s most compelling stories on politics, culture, communications, and life. Today, I bring the MRI to all subscribers via this free newsletter. Why?
My morning read of news sites today surfaced a familiar …