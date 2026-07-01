Convulsions

Convulsions

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Lynn W Gardner's avatar
Lynn W Gardner
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Rob you have stumbled quite by accident I am surely 80,000,000 Americans love our President.

0. He takes advantage of the situations life offers. If that is crypto or what ever,

1. He is a great family man and looks out for his family and friends.

2. After years of neglect and mismanage by the chimpanzees that run the District he is cleaning the place up. These monuments belong to the American people riff raff that live in the District.

3. All of his actions just show what a corrupt place and institution the permanent government in SC is.

4. And most importantly he has exposed the media elite as in bed with the Democrats for everyone to see….

So in total President Trump has been the greatest president of the 21st Century,

Best

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