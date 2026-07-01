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Loyal “Morning Read-In” contributor Alan Stamm credited me with a “nice hat trick of Trump truisms” in today’s MRI for paid Convulsions subscribers:

“He’s by far the sleaziest self-dealer.”

“He’s wrong.”

“Trump is not a complicated man.”

Calling them “three evergreen shots, solidly in the net,” Alan inspired me to share them with you.

Story #1

Pete Marovich for The New York Times

THE EXTENT of President Trump’s corruption and conflicts of interest is as grotesque as it is gargantuan — and we’ve got receipts: His mandatory 2025 financial disclosure reveals the president made a dirty fortune his first year back in office, including about $1.4 billion from his family’s cryptocurrency businesses.

The $2.2 billion windfall compares to a minimum of $622 million his enterprises earned in 2024, before he returned to office.

“It is completely unprecedented,” Megan Gorman told The New York Times. She’s a tax attorney and the author of a recent book, “All the Presidents’ Money,” that studied the history of presidential wealth dating back 250 years.

While he’s not the first sleazy, self-dealing U.S. president, he’s by far the sleaziest self-dealer.

His haul included:

As much as $200 million from an investment firm tied to the United Arab Emirates that bought nearly half of the Trump family’s main crypto company, World Liberty Financial, the New York Times reports, “a transaction that blurred the line between foreign policy and private enterprise.” Trump, who in past years called crypto a scam, is now both a major operator and regulator.

Hundreds of millions of dollars from sales of his $TRUMP memecoin and World Liberty’s sale of its own digital tokens.

$14 million from licensing the Trump name to properties in countries that are crucial to U.S. foreign policy interests, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Story #2

Drew Sheneman

TRUMP VOWED on Tuesday to defy a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling reaffirming the long-held principle that the Constitution guarantees nearly all children born on U.S. soil are citizens.

In a social media post after the ruling on birthright citizenship, the president called the high court decision “too bad for our country.” He claimed he could “easily make it up in Congress through legislation.”

He’s wrong. Five justices, a majority of the court, ruled that the Constitution guarantees birthright citizenship. A bill can’t change that dynamic and a constitutional amendment won’t happen.

The Trump-friendly court also:

Lifted limits on how much political parties can spend on advertising and other expenses in coordination with candidates.

Allowed states to bar the participation of transgender female athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams.

Story #3

(Samuel Corum/Pool/For The Washington Post)

TRUMP IS NOT a complicated man. He speaks his mind. And what takes up the most space in his fuzzy orange orb isn’t the concerns and challenges of the people he was elected to serve. It’s his hobby: his vanity building and restoration projects.

Trump has been mentioning his construction and renovation projects more than ever, a Washington Post analysis found. He invoked his White House ballroom, renovations to the Lincoln Memorial’s Reflecting Pool, the restoration of Washington’s fountains and other non-governing projects on four out of every five days in June, according to the Post’s review of Trump’s speeches, interviews, social media posts, and other public remarks.

That’s an increase of one-third over January — and eight times as much as last June.

“For the past three months,” write three Post reporters, “Trump has talked about his construction projects at a greater frequency than topics such as health care and wages, and about as often as he has talked about inflation and prices.”

He doesn’t care about you.

FIGHT FOMO: These stories first appeared in today’s “Morning Read-In.” If you’re not a paid subscriber, you also missed these insights:

Extreme retribution has come for Democratic leaders.

Why is today “Bobby Bonilla Day”?

Futurists’ view on the next 50 years of American history.

The divide among Iranian leaders on how to take advantage of Trump.

Why not start your day with the MRI? It’s what keeps Convulsions flowing.

More MRIs, Please!