2 Questions as the Dust Settles on Iran and Israel
The answers will determine whether this is a momentous victory or a "Mission Accomplished" moment for Trump and the United States.
Shortly after President Trump entered Israel’s war with Iran, I encouraged folks not to rush to judgment. “Let the dust settle for 48-72 hours,” I wrote, raising 14 questions that mostly remain unanswered. “And only then can we begin to understand whether Trump stumbled into the right decision or bumbled into another Middle East disaster.”
Now that we’re…