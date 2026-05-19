Convulsions
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Ebola Returns, Trump Retreats
The deadly consequences of gutting foreign aid, unlearning the lessons of the Obama years.
2 hrs ago
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Ron Fournier
7
1
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Swampiest President of All Time
A functional Congress would investigate Trump's alarming stock trades, and much more.
May 18
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Ron Fournier
20
6
12
Trump Confession: 'I Don't Think About Anybody'
Carve these words in granite.
May 13
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Ron Fournier
15
4
6
Leaving the Promiseland
Trump's anti-immigration policies violate American and Christian norms.
May 8
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Ron Fournier
27
7
14
AI: Gatekeeper? Job Killer? Savior?
Two quasi-optimistic takes on our revolutionary times
May 3
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Ron Fournier
14
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7
April 2026
Democratic Apocalypse?
3 stories in today's papers could signal the GOP's generational cementing of power.
Apr 30
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Ron Fournier
26
8
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Blood on Our Hands
Rather than attempt to curb the cycle, as a normal president would do, Trump fuels it.
Apr 27
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Ron Fournier
27
4
10
Dear White House Reporters: Again, WTF?
Dinner with this president, really?
Apr 19
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Ron Fournier
161
35
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John Roberts' Star Chamber
How the Supreme Court secretly legislates from the bench.
Apr 18
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Ron Fournier
19
6
11
Good Cop, Crazy Cop
How World War III might be Trump's end game.
Apr 12
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Ron Fournier
21
4
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What Trump is Fighting For
It's not national security or even oil. As this story on Hungary proves, his main motive is power.
Apr 8
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Ron Fournier
14
5
Empty Ultimatums and Loaded Missiles
Trump blinked again. But he's still a clear and present danger.
Apr 8
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Ron Fournier
16
4
© 2026 Ron Fournier
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