Convulsions

Convulsions

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April 2026

Democratic Apocalypse?
3 stories in today's papers could signal the GOP's generational cementing of power.
  Ron Fournier
Blood on Our Hands
Rather than attempt to curb the cycle, as a normal president would do, Trump fuels it.
  Ron Fournier
Dear White House Reporters: Again, WTF?
Dinner with this president, really?
  Ron Fournier
John Roberts' Star Chamber
How the Supreme Court secretly legislates from the bench.
  Ron Fournier
Good Cop, Crazy Cop
How World War III might be Trump's end game.
  Ron Fournier
What Trump is Fighting For
It's not national security or even oil. As this story on Hungary proves, his main motive is power.
  Ron Fournier
Empty Ultimatums and Loaded Missiles
Trump blinked again. But he's still a clear and present danger.
  Ron Fournier
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