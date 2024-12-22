Hi. I’m Ron. I’m a writer.

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Read about me and my return to writing here.

Aboard Air Force One, Bill Clinton, Leon Panetta, George Stephanopoulos, and a two-bit reporter with an $8 haircut.

A little about me

Some of you might recall my career in Washington — covering the White House and presidential politics for The Associated Press from 1993-2008; running the AP’s Washington bureau from 2008-10; building the National Journal’s digital newsroom from 2010-12; and writing columns for NJ and The Atlantic from 2013-16. Most of you have never heard of me but that’s okay; you’re here now.

I’m also a New York Times best-selling author. I know, that’s hard for me to believe, but these made the list: “Love That Boy: What Two Presidents, Eight Road Trips and My Son Taught Me About a Parent’s Expectations” and “Applebee’s America: How Successful Political, Business, and Religious Leaders Connect with the New American Community.”

For my day job, I’m a consultant with a Detroit communications firm called Truscott Rossman, where I help corporate, non-profit, and public service leaders tell their stories. I love the work. After spending decades watching life from the sidelines with a notebook and pen in my hand, I’m now in rooms when shit happens.

My favorite title: Bompa. My wife Lori and I have three perfect grandchildren who need constant attention and intense spoiling.